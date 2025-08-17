Herring River Estuary Restoration receives funding boost

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WELLFLEET – State officials have announced $2.9 million in grants to fund the replacement of aging culverts across the state, as well as $200,000 to support the Herring River Estuary Restoration Project.

Deemed a Priority Project by the Department of Ecological Restoration, the project is one of the largest estuary restorations ever attempted along the North Atlantic coast, encompassing an area of up to 890 acres.

The funds will help support administrative and technical costs, as well as data analysis and project coordination.

“The Division of Ecological Restoration’s support is helping to return tidal flow to one of Cape Cod’s most significant estuaries, bringing back salt marsh habitat, improving water quality, and restoring vital spawning grounds for river herring and other native species,” said Barnstable State Representative Hadley Luddy.

“Thanks to this partnership,” she said, “a thriving, resilient ecosystem is taking shape once again – guided by science, collaboration, and a shared vision for the future.”

Although no Cape town’s received funding for culvert replacement in this round of funding, past announcements have provided significant funding for aging and ineffective culverts and dams on Cape Cod, a key strategy in restoring coastal streams and anadromous fish populations.