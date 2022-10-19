You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Herring River Restoration Project Kicks Off this Season

October 19, 2022

WELLFLEET – The Herring River Restoration project will kick off this fall. 

The work will begin with Cape Cod National Seashore staff, AmeriCorps members and volunteers clearing freshwater vegetation from the floodplain around the Wellfleet river.  More extensive vegetation removal will begin in the winter, including the removal of dead trees. 

A dike installed at the mount of the river in 1909 cut off natural tide flow, which steadily degraded the area over following decades. 

The project is expected to cost over $60 million dollars, supplemented by almost $30 million in state grants and funds from the federal government.

Park officials said the return of tidal flow and natural vegetation to the river will make a healthier environment and reduce dune over-wash; cutting down on mosquito breeding grounds.

