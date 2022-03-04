You are here: Home / NewsCenter / High Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence

March 4, 2022

Photo courtesy of Jarek Tuszyński

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing. It killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in 2020 that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlan, and was somehow less responsible for the carnage.

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press

