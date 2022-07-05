You are here: Home / NewsCenter / High Court Ruling Impacts Massachusetts Gun Licensing Rules

High Court Ruling Impacts Massachusetts Gun Licensing Rules

July 5, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts police chiefs should no longer deny or impose restrictions on licenses to carry a gun just because the applicant doesn’t have a “good reason” to carry, the state’s attorney general says.

Attorney General Maura Healey released guidance Friday for police chiefs in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning a gun-permitting law in New York. Under that law, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.

Healey’s guidance says police can still ask applicants their reasons for applying for a license to carry, but can no longer deny or restrict licenses because they believe the person doesn’t have a “good reason.”

