Highlighting Women Veterans During Mental Health Month

HYANNIS – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging veterans to take care of their mental health by highlighting available resources.

Recently Dr. Jennifer Strauss, VA mental health expert, spoke about events during National Women’s Health Week as well as challenges that women Veterans face.

“One of the things we know is that our women veterans are more likely than other populations to experience traumatic life events that put them at risk for mental health problems down the line. Including depression and anxiety, sexual trauma, and incident partner violence,” said Dr. Strauss.

Women are the fastest-growing group of veterans, and more than half of women Veterans using VA health care have been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

Dr. Strauss also spoke about the VA’s Mental Health Month campaign, Today I Am.

“It highlights real stories of veterans who have gone through their own lived experiences of mental health challenges and recovery. In terms of being able to relate to somebody who’s had the same experience of being a woman who served in the military, this is a great place to start,” Dr. Strauss said.

As the National Director of Women and Gender-Related Mental Health, Dr. Strauss has direct programmatic oversight for women’s mental health in the VHA.