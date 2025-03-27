Hinckleys Pond Work Begins With Federal Freeze Over

HARWICH – Construction is now underway at Hinckleys Pond after federal funds are flowing again for the restoration project.

The effort by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod and Harwich Conservation Trust (HCT) aims to restore the 31-acre site to its natural state after decades as a cranberry farm in a process called “rewilding.”

Native plants will be reintroduced, helping local wildlife and improving water quality, including river herring.

New nature trails will also be installed that overlook the pond, with access from the Cape Cod Rail Trail. It will be wheelchair accessible, and will also include a boardwalk overlooking the pond.

HCT officials said in a statement that the wetland restoration will also enhance the area’s natural flood absorption capacity.

“We’re beyond excited to begin this transformative project that will enhance the natural beauty of Hinckleys Pond and improve the health of the entire Herring River ecosystem,” said Mike Lach, executive director of HCT.

“Not only will this project restore vital habitats, but it will also open up new opportunities for our community to experience the outdoors. A heartfelt thank you to all of our partners for their dedication and support.”

The project and others had been put on pause while the Trump Administration froze funding for many environmental projects. Officials said that the construction was originally set to begin in February and be finished this fall.

While work is ongoing, the site will be closed for public safety and the safety of the workers, said the Conservation. The Cape Cod Rail Trail will be open as usual.