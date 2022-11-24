Troops Care Package Collection Set for Nov. 26

BUZZARDS BAY – Cape Cod Cares for the Troops’ 15th annual Christmas care package collection will be held on Saturday, November 26.

A total of 1,000 care packages and 100 stockings will be assembled by attendees at the Monument Beach Sportsman’s Club along MacArthur Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From there, they will be mailed out to service members aboard.

The organization is asking residents to spread the word and provide assistance if they’re able. Volunteers can help on Friday for setting up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or during the collection event itself.

Donations can be dropped off at the Buzzards Bay site at either of those times, while monetary gifts are also being accepted.

For more details, visit Cape Cod Cares for the Troops’ website by clicking here.