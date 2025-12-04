Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Holiday by the Sea returns this weekend to kick off the season.

It’s a full weekend of festivities in Falmouth, including caroling, visits with Santa Claus, and the Christmas parade Sunday at noon, with the theme of Holiday Movie Night.

The events kick off Friday at 5 with the Nobska Lighthouse Holiday Open House and caroling in Woods Hole Village at 5:30.

This year’s parade, led by Falmouth Town crier David Vieira, is the 62nd consecutive year. It will also be filmed for later viewing.

All events will be held rain or shine, according to organizers.

The full list of events can be found on the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce website here.