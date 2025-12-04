You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Holiday by the Sea returns this weekend

Holiday by the Sea returns this weekend

December 4, 2025

The annually-placed wreath on Nobska Lighthouse.

FALMOUTH – Holiday by the Sea returns this weekend to kick off the season.

It’s a full weekend of festivities in Falmouth, including caroling, visits with Santa Claus, and the Christmas parade Sunday at noon, with the theme of Holiday Movie Night.

The events kick off Friday at 5 with the Nobska Lighthouse Holiday Open House and caroling in Woods Hole Village at 5:30.

This year’s parade, led by Falmouth Town crier David Vieira, is the 62nd consecutive year. It will also be filmed for later viewing. 

All events will be held rain or shine, according to organizers. 

The full list of events can be found on the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce website here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


