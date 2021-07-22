You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Home Repair Grants Available in Dennis, Brewster, and Wellfleet

Home Repair Grants Available in Dennis, Brewster, and Wellfleet

July 22, 2021

DENNIS – Applications are now being accepted for grants related to home repairs in Dennis, Brewster, and Wellfleet.

The Resource, Inc. (TRI), a nonprofit that manages municipal development projects across the region, has been tasked with delivering Community Development Block Grant funding through Dennis’ Regional Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program.

Year-round residents of the three towns who are eligible can apply for deferred forgivable loans of up to $40,000 for repairs to things such as septic systems, plumbing, and heating.

The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information can be found by contacting the Director of Housing Rehab Programs for TRI Jean Stanley at 508-694-6521 or jean@theresource.org.

