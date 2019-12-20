Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service Held in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A memorial service for those who have died while homeless during the year was held Thursday evening at the Federated Church of Hyannis.

“We’ve come together as a community and we come not because it’s something that we are obligated to do, but we come because it’s something that we must do,” said Reverend Philomena Hare in a welcoming address.

The event was held prior to Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on December 21, the longest night of the year, which the National Health Care for the Homeless Council describes as a time to “remember those who have died and strengthen our resolve to work for a world where no life is lived or lost in homelessness.”

Other religious denominations, nonprofits, and establishments across the area joined to co-sponsor the event.

Dan McCullough of the nonprofit Team M25 spoke to the attendees about the vital takeaway of the memorial.

“The most important thing, I think,” he said, “that we can bring to those less fortunate than us is to let them know that we remember them.”

A special memorial was also held for Sergeant Jason Sturgis of the Barnstable Police Department, who suddenly passed away earlier this year. Sturgis worked closely with those who were homeless and advocated for their care.