Homeless Prevention Council Begins Backpack Program

ORLEANS – The 20th annual Backpack-to-School Program held by the Homeless Prevention Council is underway.

The program provides essential school supplies to students in kindergarten through grade 12 on the Lower and Outer Cape. The HPC said more than 200 local students will be aided through this year’s program.

Monetary donations are now being accepted, and members of the community are invited to drop school supplies off at the council’s Orleans office along Old Tote Road starting August 1.

Supplies will also be collected at the Orleans Police Department on Eldredge Park Way, as well as the Nauset Marine and Staples locations throughout Orleans.

More information about how families in need can participate and what supplies are needed can be found on the HPC’s website.