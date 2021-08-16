Hospitalization Numbers Remain Low as Case Numbers Continue Climb in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The most recent COVID-19 update from the Falmouth Health Department shows slightly increasing case numbers and consistently low hospitalization numbers.

The case count for Falmouth at the time of the update was 1,650 cases.

There had been 20 new cases in the seven days between the most recent update and the one before it and 7 probable cases.

The positivity rate in the town has shown a slight increase, going from 2.47% to 2.62%.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has seen a sharp increase since mid-July.

However, Health Agent Scott McGann has noted that hospitalization and death numbers remain low due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Gone are the days of 70 cases that we had, let’s say, in June,” McGann said in the recent update as he remarked on how the state’s numbers have increased substantially, “definitely due to the Delta, mainly through the unvaccinated.”

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can help keep yourself and those around you protected against the severe side effects of the virus.

Information regarding nearby vaccination locations can be found on the state’s website.