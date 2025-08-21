Household Hazardous Waste Collection scheduled this Saturday in Barnstable

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division is conducting its next Household Hazardous Waste Collection this Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 9 am to noon at the Marstons Mills Transfer Station at 45 Flint Street.

All residential property owners are encouraged to participate, and those without a current Transfer Station Permit sticker may do so by showing proof of residency or residential property ownership within the Town of Barnstable while on site.

Eligible items for disposal include lawn chemicals, auto and boat fluids, and non-latex paint.

A full list of accepted items can be found by clicking here.