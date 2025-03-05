Housing Assistance Announces New Vice President of Philanthropy

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation has announced the appointment of Christa Danilowicz as its new Vice President of Philanthropy.

A Sandwich resident, Danilowicz brings many years of expertise in fund development, strategic planning, special events, and collaboration with boards and fundraising leadership committees, having spent almost a decade fundraising for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod & the Islands.

In her new role, she will work closely with donors and community stakeholders to expand fiscal support for housing solutions in Cape Cod, where stressors on the housing supply have been of high concern in recent years.

“Christa’s experience and passion for connecting people with meaningful causes will strengthen our ability to expand our impact,” said Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance. “We have built a strong foundation, and with Christa’s leadership, we will continue mobilizing support to ensure that everyone on Cape Cod has a place to call home.”

Danilowicz also serves on the board of Philanthropy Partners of the Cape & Islands, including roles as co-chair and committee member for Philanthropy Day, its flagship event.

“I cherish Cape Cod and am thrilled to step into this role and work alongside such a tremendous team that is wholeheartedly committed to addressing the housing crisis in our region,” said Danilowicz. “I look forward to engaging with our community to inspire action and create lasting change.”