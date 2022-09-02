Housing Assistance Corporation Holds Info Session for 10 Falmouth Apartments

FALMOUTH – A virtual info session will be hosted by Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC)on 10 income-restricted apartments in Falmouth.

HAC will oversee the lottery for the apartments which are targeted towards workforce family housing.

Three of the apartments are for households at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income for Barnstable County, while the other seven are available for those at or below 100 percent of the Area Median Income.

HAC said that monthly rents are expected to be $1,851 to $2,340 for a two-bedroom apartment and $2,044 to $2,588 for a three-bedroom apartment.

The apartments are located at Megansett Crossing, developed by Michael Galasso and the Cape Companies with financial support from the Town of Falmouth Affordable Housing Fund, Eastern Bank and Mass Housing, according to HAC.

“Based on the most recent edition of the Falmouth Housing Production Plan, the town has a need for over 72 units of affordable housing each year,” said Michael Galasso in a statement.

“Megansett Crossing addresses that need by providing quality, energy efficient rental housing for our workforce.”

The info session will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 pm.

Applications for the Megansett Crossing apartments can be found online on Housing Assistance’s website.