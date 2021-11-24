Housing Assistance Corporation Introduces 12 Days Of Giving Fundraiser

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC) is honoring the spirit of the season through their eighteenth annual “Telethon for Hope” charitable fundraiser, introducing “12 Days of Giving”.

“12 Days of Giving” will begin on November 29 and continue until December 10, encouraging community fundraising efforts for individuals and families dealing with homelessness on the Cape through their Give 12, Share 12, Ask 12 campaign.

For Give 12, HAC is asking individuals to make a single or continuing donation of $12, which HAC says is enough to secure a night of shelter for a homeless mother and her child.

Share 12 encourages individuals who have donated to share news of their donation online with 12 friends by using the hashtag #HACTelethon 21 on social media.

Ask 12 invites individuals to register online and ask 12 friends, family members or colleagues to join in fundraising efforts for the homeless.

The event will culminate with a live broadcast on December 10 on local access channels 98 and 99.

“We want people to really see little snippets about the importance of the work being done, the people whose lives are being changed by the contributions, and the impact,” said Chief Development Officer for HAC Anne Van Vleck.

“So the give 12, share 12, ask 12 is just a way to get people to wrap their heads around how they can be most impactful and make a difference.”

HAC is also seeking sponsors and recruiting teams to take part in a Virtual Zoom Phone bank to aid in fundraising efforts.

Funds raised will be used to help over 6,000 Cape residents who seek help due to housing issues on an annual basis.

“There’s a lot of people on Cape Cod that are blessed, but there’s also a lot of people on Cape Cod that haven’t been blessed, and it’s called the Telethon for Hope for a reason,” said Ron Winner, a member of Housing Assistance Corporation’s board.

“The people out there that haven’t had it as well as they should have, or as we do, we want to give them some hope.”

