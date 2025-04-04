You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Housing Assistance Prepares For Charity Walk For Hope

Housing Assistance Prepares For Charity Walk For Hope

April 4, 2025

FALMOUTH/HYANNIS – Housing Assistance is preparing to hold its seventh annual Walk for Hope on June 1, 2025.

This year’s event, open to individuals and team groups alike, will be held in Falmouth, Hyannis, and Orleans, raising funds and awareness for safe and stable housing in the community. Registration for attendees — including walk-ins – begins at noon, with the walk starting at 1 p.m. and ending with a celebration with music, yard games, and ice cream at the finish line at 3 p.m.

This year’s event hopes to raise $150,000 to fight the housing crisis, which has already received over $18,000 in pledged donations.

To register, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 