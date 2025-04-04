Housing Assistance Prepares For Charity Walk For Hope

FALMOUTH/HYANNIS – Housing Assistance is preparing to hold its seventh annual Walk for Hope on June 1, 2025.

This year’s event, open to individuals and team groups alike, will be held in Falmouth, Hyannis, and Orleans, raising funds and awareness for safe and stable housing in the community. Registration for attendees — including walk-ins – begins at noon, with the walk starting at 1 p.m. and ending with a celebration with music, yard games, and ice cream at the finish line at 3 p.m.

This year’s event hopes to raise $150,000 to fight the housing crisis, which has already received over $18,000 in pledged donations.

To register, click here.