Housing Assistance to hold virtual info session for five affordable Falmouth homes

September 12, 2025

FALMOUTH – Housing Assistance is holding a virtual info session for five new affordable homes in Falmouth’s Waquoit Village on Zoom on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 6 pm.  

The two- and three- bedroom houses were developed by the Falmouth Housing Trust and will be available through lottery for those in eligible income brackets at prices ranging from $265,000 to $410,000. 

The session will describe the homes, which are conveniently located near services, employment and publicly transport, as well as the application process. 

Housing Assistance will oversee the lottery, which will take place within two weeks of the application deadline currently set at Friday, November 14, at 5 pm. 

Partners in the development include the 300 Committee Land Trust and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. 

Applications will be available on both the Housing Assistance and Falmouth Housing Trust websites beginning September 15. 

