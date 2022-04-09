Housing Nonprofit Announces Earth Day Clean-Up

HYANNIS – A local nonprofit will be holding a clean-up event on Earth Day as the group works to help those affected by Cape Cod’s housing crisis.

Champ Homes Executive Director Adam Burnett said last year’s event was a big success.

“We decided that in 2022 we were going to double everything, double the impact, let’s try to clean up twice as many miles of road,” Burnett said.

The event will cover over three miles, including Main Street Hyannis, North Street, and the area near Cape Cod Hospital.

Champ Homes offers transitional housing to adults on Cape Cod who are homeless or near homeless and helps them find long-term housing solutions.

“These problems are not going away and it’s tough to make a living wage here on the Cape. I have a feeling that the need for transitional housing is only going to grow,” he said.

Burnett highlighted the importance of community partnerships as a nonprofit, stating that the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Eastern Bank, and Hy-Line Cruises have all opened up the clean-up event to their employees.

The 2022 Earth Day Clean-Up of Hyannis will take place Friday April 22nd from 9am to 12pm.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter