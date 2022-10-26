Housing to Protect Cape Cod Launches Official Summit

HYANNIS – A new community coalition with the goal to solve the housing crisis on Cape Cod is set to launch officially in early November.

Housing to Protect Cape Cod aims to assemble residents in support a legislative platform that looks to stimulate year-round housing while working simultaneously to protect the local environment.

The event is set to release a commissioned report and host a panel discussion with a keynote speaker on the economy of the Cape.

They will disclose HPCC’s vision to solve the local housing crisis alongside the region’s homeowners, renters, workers, and businesses.

The summit begins at the Cape Codder Resort in Hyannis on November 3 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Those looking to attend and participate are asked to register.

More information including how to register for the summit can be found here.