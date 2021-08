SANDWICH – The Hundred Acre School in Sandwich will celebrate its recent expansion with a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday at the school at noon.

Two new classrooms have been added, enabling the first ever class of first graders in the fall of 2021, and the first class of second graders in 2022.

The expansion also will enable a second kindergarten class in the fall of 2021.

The Hundred Acre School is located 67 Grove Street in Sandwich.