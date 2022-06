HYANNIS – Hy-Line Cruises has added a fuel surcharge per ticket amid rising fuel costs world-wide.

The surcharge is $3 for one-way tickets and $6 for round-trip.

Hy-Line is imposing a $30 fuel surcharge as well for their commuter book to help combat the rising costs of fuel for transportation industries.

The change comes as President Joe Biden considers pressing for a holiday on the federal gasoline tax that could save consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.