Hyannis Golf Course Reopens Friday

March 31, 2023

Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Golf Course will reopen for the season on Friday, March 31.

Following a burst pipe in February resulting in extensive issues, the Clubhouse at the course will remain closed.

The pro shop has been temporarily shifted to a trailer at the site’s parking lot, along with all other daily operations. Several temporary restrooms will also be in place.

No food or drink services will be offered at first, so players are advised to plan accordingly.

To learn more, including how to make a tee time, visit the Hyannis Golf Course’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


