Hyannis Great Streets Project To Present Final Designs

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting the public to attend a presentation on May 17 by the Great Streets Downtown Hyannis Project to discuss the final design concepts.

Town consulting partners Speck & Associates and Stantec Consulting Services, hired to execute the project, will present the final review of a reimagined and more walkable Downtown.

The project primarily focuses on a study area encompassing Main Street, North Street, South Street, and ‘Six Points’, with changes including a walkable Main Street, a proposed bicycle network, and circulation changes such as two-way streets and reconfigured intersections.

Input from local residents and merchants has been used to guide and inform planning efforts for the project, a collaborative effort between consulting partners and the town’s Planning & Development and Public Works Departments.

Light refreshments will be served at the event.

The window for public comment will be open through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter