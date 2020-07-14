Hyannis Main Street Lane Closure Begins Today

HYANNIS – Concrete barriers will be installed along the middle of Main Street in Hyannis beginning today, preventing access to the north lane.

The Department of Public Works will be completing the installation from Center Street to Barnstable Road.

Work operations will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and traffic will be allowed in the lane again once nightly work is finished. Work is expected to run through Thursday.

Police officers will be on hand to direct traffic where needed. Operators are advised to proceed slowly and to exercise caution.

