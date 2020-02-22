Hyannis Marathon Set For Sunday

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Marathon is set to take place tomorrow.

The marathon, half marathon, 10Km, and Marathon Relay is one of the premier February race events in New England.

It is also the first distance race event of the year with runners from all over New England looking to either run a personal record, cover the distance for the first time, or just get moving again after a winter of cold.

The course is a picturesque and historical route that passes along Craigville beach, Kalus Beach, historic Hyannis Harbor, Lewis Bay, the John F. Kennedy Memorial, the Kennedy Family Compound, Officer Michael Aselton Memorial Park, and the Cape Cod villages of Hyannisport and Centerville.

The course is paved and mostly flat and gentle, with a few rolling areas ideal for a later winter or early spring personal record.

The course is not closed to traffic however.

While the traffic is light on most of the route, police and volunteers will be monitoring it at all times.

There will be eight aid stations providing water and lemon-lime Gatorade along the half marathon course, 15 aid stations along the full marathon course, and 28 portable toilets along both courses.

The Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and Team Relay will all run concurrently, all beginning at 10 a.m.

There is a strict six hour time completion as all Safety and Course Management will be off the course at 4 p.m.

Interested participants can partake in the Early Start for the Hyannis Marathon.

The Early Start for the Hyannis Marathon will begin at 9:30 a.m. and has strict five hour finish time.

The Hyannis Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and Team Relay are set to take place tomorrow, Sunday, February 23rd.

Both the marathon and half marathon courses are USATF certified by Ray Nelson.

For more information regarding the event, visit Hyannismarathon.com.