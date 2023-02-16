Hyannis Marathon to Take Place March 5

HYANNIS – Runners will take to the streets of Hyannis for the annual marathon, half marathon, 10K, and marathon relay events on Sunday, March 5.

Participants in all races will begin running concurrently at 10 a.m. before embarking through a course that passes landmarks such as Craigville Beach, the John F. Kennedy Memorial, and Lewis Bay.

Police officers and race volunteers will be lined along the course, which begins and ends at the Resort and Conference Center at Hyannis. Runners and drivers are advised that there will not be any traffic closures in the area during the event.

For more information, visit the event’s website by clicking here.