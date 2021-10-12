Hyannis Open Streets Returning with Halloween Spirit

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Open Streets outdoor festival will return to Main Street this weekend.

The free event from noon to 4 pm this Sunday features a wide range of music and encourages attendees to stroll, cycle and otherwise traverse the stretch of town that will be vehicle-free and closed to parking to promote other forms of transport and shopping local.

In celebration of Halloween, those in costume will be welcomed and the festival will host the March of Horribles.

Movies will also be presented this weekend as part of the Hyannis Film Festival, with free admission for Sunday programs.

Event organizers said that many restaurants and stores along Main Street will be open and may have special offers reflecting the spirit of the day.

Parking will be banned on Main Street during the festival, though free parking spaces will be available nearby on North and South Streets and at the Hyannis Transportation Center.