HYANNIS – Barnstable officials are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July in Downtown Hyannis with an event schedule that includes five village parades.

This year’s festivities include the Hyannis Harbor Boat Parade, musical and street performances, the Hyannis Film Festival, and other cultural programming throughout downtown’s open public spaces.

The night will crescendo with live music and vendors along Main Street from five to nine pm.

Due to efforts to preserve protected species, the principality is no longer sponsoring fireworks as part of the celebration.

Numerous municipal lots in Downtown Hyannis will offer free parking for up to six hours, while the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority will offer hourly parking at the Hyannis Transportation Center.

