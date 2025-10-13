Hyannis Road Work begins Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Starting Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Crocker Street, Hyannis, between Yarmouth Road and Camp Street, will be closed to thru traffic weekdays from 7:15 AM–4:15 PM to facilitate new water main installation.

The road will reopen outside of work hours. The closure is expected to last through late October.

Throughout construction, resident and emergency access will be maintained. Businesses will remain open and accessible during their scheduled operating hours.

Traffic control will be on site to assist local access. Drivers should plan extra time, follow detours, and use caution when traveling within the work zone.