You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Road Work begins Tuesday

Hyannis Road Work begins Tuesday

October 13, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Starting Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Crocker Street, Hyannis, between Yarmouth Road and Camp Street, will be closed to thru traffic weekdays from 7:15 AM–4:15 PM to facilitate new water main installation.

The road will reopen outside of work hours. The closure is expected to last through late October.

Throughout construction, resident and emergency access will be maintained. Businesses will remain open and accessible during their scheduled operating hours.

Traffic control will be on site to assist local access. Drivers should plan extra time, follow detours, and use caution when traveling within the work zone.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 