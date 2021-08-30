Hyannis Rotary Club Raising Money For Disaster Relief In Haiti

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Rotary Club Shelters for Haiti is currently holding an ongoing fundraiser until September 30 to raise money for victims of a recent earthquake in Haiti.
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 14, followed by the arrival of Tropical Depression Grace a few days later.
The fundraiser, organized by Hyannis Rotary Club, has a goal of raising $25,000 to purchase ShelterBox temporary shelters and survival provisions for those affected by the earthquake.
The Hyannis Rotary Club is a non-profit which participates in local and international service activities to improve the lives of others.
A pop-up display of a ShelterBox was displayed at the JFK Hyannis Museum on Saturday, August 28, and will be displayed again on Saturday, September 11 at 8 AM until Sunday, September 12 at 5 PM at the same location.
One hundred percent of proceeds raised will be spent on ShelterBox purchases and their delivery.
Rotary International and ShelterBox have a long-standing partnership, and ShelterBox has been used in Haiti five times in the past.
Donations may be made by check to the Hyannis Rotary Charitable & Educational Association and mailed to PO Box 39, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Donations may also be made online by clicking here.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter