Hyannis Rotary Club Raising Money For Disaster Relief In Haiti

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Rotary Club Shelters for Haiti is currently holding an ongoing fundraiser until September 30 to raise money for victims of a recent earthquake in Haiti.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 14, followed by the arrival of Tropical Depression Grace a few days later.

The fundraiser, organized by Hyannis Rotary Club, has a goal of raising $25,000 to purchase ShelterBox temporary shelters and survival provisions for those affected by the earthquake.

The Hyannis Rotary Club is a non-profit which participates in local and international service activities to improve the lives of others.

A pop-up display of a ShelterBox was displayed at the JFK Hyannis Museum on Saturday, August 28, and will be displayed again on Saturday, September 11 at 8 AM until Sunday, September 12 at 5 PM at the same location.

One hundred percent of proceeds raised will be spent on ShelterBox purchases and their delivery.

Rotary International and ShelterBox have a long-standing partnership, and ShelterBox has been used in Haiti five times in the past.

Donations may be made by check to the Hyannis Rotary Charitable & Educational Association and mailed to PO Box 39, Hyannis, MA 02601.

Donations may also be made online by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter