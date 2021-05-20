Hyannis Slip Reservations Open for Figawi

HYANNIS – Dockage reservations at Hyannis Marina are now open for the upcoming Figawi race weekend.

The 50th iteration of the event will feature scaled-back social gatherings, but in turn an additional day of racing has been added.

Official registration for the weekend kicks off on Friday, May 28, and two days of racing will follow. Further details for the weekend will be announced at registration, according to event officials.

Rates for docking in Hyannis will depend on the length of vessels and the duration of the stay.

To learn more, including how to register for a slip prior to the weekend, visit Hyannis Marina’s website by clicking here.