You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Slip Reservations Open for Figawi

Hyannis Slip Reservations Open for Figawi

May 20, 2021

HYANNIS – Dockage reservations at Hyannis Marina are now open for the upcoming Figawi race weekend.

The 50th iteration of the event will feature scaled-back social gatherings, but in turn an additional day of racing has been added.

Official registration for the weekend kicks off on Friday, May 28, and two days of racing will follow. Further details for the weekend will be announced at registration, according to event officials.

Rates for docking in Hyannis will depend on the length of vessels and the duration of the stay.

To learn more, including how to register for a slip prior to the weekend, visit Hyannis Marina’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 