Hyannis to Observe Homeless Memorial Day

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Council of Churches in Hyannis is inviting the community to attend a memorial service for homeless individuals who have passed away over the years.

The event will take place Wednesday, December 21 at 5 P.M. at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Hyannis.

The National Coalition for the Homeless and National Healthcare for the Homeless Council hold this event annually across the nation.

According to officials, the occasion is typically held on the longest night of the year to remember “those who have died and strengthen our resolve to work for a world where no life is lived or lost to homelessness.”

According to officials, over 60 people who have experienced homelessness in the local region have died this year.

Those attending are strongly encouraged by organizers to have a COVID vaccination and booster. Masks will be given out free of charge.

