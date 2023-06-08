You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Triathlon to be Held Saturday

Hyannis Triathlon to be Held Saturday

June 8, 2023

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Triathlon is set for Saturday, June 10.

Participants will be swimming, biking, and running across the local area. Racers will start and end at Craigville Beach, moving through local roads in Osterville, Centerville, and Hyannis along the way.

The Olympic-length event will start at 7 a.m., as that will be followed by the 7:30 a.m. sprint race.

Residents are advised to expect the event to run into the mid-day hours, while drivers are reminded to be aware of potential detours and road closures across Barnstable.

To learn more, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 