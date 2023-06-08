Hyannis Triathlon to be Held Saturday

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Triathlon is set for Saturday, June 10.

Participants will be swimming, biking, and running across the local area. Racers will start and end at Craigville Beach, moving through local roads in Osterville, Centerville, and Hyannis along the way.

The Olympic-length event will start at 7 a.m., as that will be followed by the 7:30 a.m. sprint race.

Residents are advised to expect the event to run into the mid-day hours, while drivers are reminded to be aware of potential detours and road closures across Barnstable.

To learn more, click here.