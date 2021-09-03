Hyannis Vigil to Honor Fallen Service Members in Afghanistan

HYANNIS – A silent candlelight vigil will take place by the Hyannis Rotary on Friday, September 3, to honor the U.S. service members who recently died in Afghanistan.

The Cape Cod Marine Corps League has organized the event. Members of the public are invited to gather next to the IPR Cape Cod Church, between Iyannough Road and Falmouth Road, at 7 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle or small light.

The vigil will be held in the wake of last Thursday’s attack at Kabul’s airport, where at least 182 people died.

A total of 13 U.S. service members, including Marine Sergeant and Massachusetts native Johanny Rosario, were killed in the attack alongside 169 Afghan civilians.