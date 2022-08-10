IFAW Opens Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare has opened their new Center of Excellence in Yarmouth Port.

The site will train teams of rescuers to care for animals and the environment worldwide.

Issues related to things such as climate change and national disasters will be the focus of part of the training regimen, as the organizations aims to provide hands-on learning opportunities through the Cape Cod-based site.

Over the past five years, IFAW reports that they’ve trained more than 7,000 individuals from 35 different countries across the globe.