IFAW says new data project will help vessels steer clear of right whales

YARMOUTH PORT – The International Fund for Animal Welfare is starting a new initiative to develop predictive models that will identify high-risk areas for North Atlantic right whales in Massachusetts Bay and Stellwagen Bank.

IFAW says the new research offers a way to forecast when — and where – whales are likely to be foraging so that ships will be able to avoid them.

It will be made possible in part by using data from tagged whales and the measurement of zooplankton, the whale’s food source.

These forecasts will be shared with mariners via the WhaleAlert mobile app, which provides real-time whale sightings and acoustic detections, and through the Automatic Identification System, which transmits alerts directly to commercial vessels.

The project is being supported by a joint effort between Allen Family Philanthropies and the U.S. National Science Foundation with the goal of conserving the critically endangered species.

Yuta Masuda, director of science for Allen Family Philanthropies, said, “Projects like this, focused on evidence-based science that informs real world conservation action and fills critical knowledge and data gaps, ultimately enable greater impact in protecting species and ecosystems. IFAW’s unique program is exciting and demonstrates the collaboration and creativity that is needed between researchers, scientists, and conservation leaders to solve the complex environmental challenges we face.”