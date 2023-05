DENNIS – Dennis Selectman John Terrio was reelected in the Dennis town election Tuesday.

Terrio beat challenger Wayne Bergeron for a single year on the board to fill an unexpired terms. Terrio defeated Bergeron by a count of 1,196 votes to 951.

The other races on the Dennis ballot were uncontested. Incumbent Paul McCormick and Carlyn Carey were both voted onto the Select Board to three-year terms.

