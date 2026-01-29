Info on new fishing gear regulations available at Hyannis event on Saturday

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is expanding opportunities for the cleanup of fishing gear debris, with the goal of protecting marine biodiversity and public safety.

The plan was developed by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries with input from the fishing industry, conservation organizations, law enforcement, and municipal leaders, according to Healey’s office.

The governor says the new regulations will streamline the timely and efficient removal of derelict fishing gear, while continuing to protect functional fishing gear and minimizing conflicts on the water.

These regulations are set to take effect on Friday after state law was amended in 2025. In 2022, the DMF established the Derelict Gear Task Force which outlined strategies to tackle the issue.

The governor’s office says the old state law constrained the cleanup of fishing gear debris because it afforded the gear property rights, dating back to a time when much of the fishing gear used was salvageable and biodegradable wooden lathe traps. Today, most fishing gear debris consists of traps that are plastic-coated metal.

Fishing gear debris is defined as gear that is not intact, does not function as intended, or is set during a closed season.

Officials say it harms marine life and creates safety hazards for fishers, boaters, and beachgoers by impeding navigation, creating conflicts, and posing risks to public safety.

The new regulations will allow DMF to permit local leaders, community organizations, and other partners to conduct coastal cleanups. DMF plans on working with municipalities and partners to expand capacity for safe disposal of fishing gear debris at ports and grow a network of partners to recycle, salvage, or upcycle fishing gear debris.

DMF director Dan McKiernan said, “Abandoned, lost, and derelict fishing gear has no place in our environment. Over 9 percent of fishing gear is lost or abandoned annually, but outdated state laws previously prevented our efforts to recover it. We are grateful to the Legislature’s Coastal Caucus, lobster industry, and conservation community who all played an important role in advocating for this change to greatly enhance our capacity to clean up fishing gear debris with partners.”

For more information about the new regulations, join DMF and the Center for Coastal Studies for the seminar, Ghost Gear in New England, at Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association Annual Weekend & Trade Show in Hyannis on Saturday.

Center for Coastal Studies Marine Debris and Plastics Program Director Laura Ludwig said, “Our ghost gear project in Massachusetts waters has removed over 100 tons of lost, abandoned or discarded fishing gear since 2013, and we’re proud that our data could support this forward-thinking language change to facilitate future handling and disposal of marine debris.”