Suffolk University to Revive Cape Cod Master’s Program

BARNSTABLE – Upcoming informational sessions will be held for the return of Suffolk University’s Master of Public Administration program to Cape Cod.

The Suffolk program was offered at Cape Cod Community College several years ago and beginning in the fall, students will be able to complete 10 of the 14 required courses over five semesters at Barnstable Town Hall.

“The challenge that we face here on Cape Cod as administrators is creating a bench for many who are retiring,” said Mark Forest, a 1981 graduate of the Suffolk MPA program and current Yarmouth selectman.

“We have a number of municipal leaders and administrators who are going to be stepping down and leaving later this year.”

Forest, who has also previously served as Town Manager in Provincetown and interim Town Administrator in Brewster, said offering the program on Cape Cod will help local municipalities fill key needs with local residents.

“The MPA should be of interest, not just to those who want to advance their careers in municipal government, but it is a degree program that is also of interest to healthcare administrators, people involved in community health, as well as those interested in positions of leadership in the non-profit world,” he said.

Forest said he is excited for the program to return as the region is in need of access to higher education.

Suffolk MPA Admission Counselor Scott Carlson said the school is excited to offer the program locally for Cape Cod residents.

“They don’t have to cross the bridge and go all the way into Boston in order to get their full MPA,” Carlson said.

Carlson said students will also be able to build a network through classes that will include local town administrators.

“Building your network is a massive point of strength with the program,” Carlson said.

Program information sessions will be held at Brewster Town Hall on Wednesday, February 26 and Bourne Veteran’s Memorial Community Building on Thursday, March 5. Both sessions are at 4:30 p.m.

“Scott and I are going to these information sessions with all sorts of information, material, and brochures to sort of explain the program, how it works and encourage people to get involved in it,” Forest said.

Forest said there is a current wealth of talent in town halls of communities across the Cape.

“What would be very helpful in terms of developing their talent and their skills so that they can assume positions of town administrators is access to this type of education and training,” Forest said.

The goal of the program is to provide an opportunity for individuals who aspire to develop a career in government and municipal leadership.

The full MPA degree is 14 classes and the remaining four will need to be completed on Saturdays, online or at Suffolk.

“To knock out 10 of those courses on the Cape is definitely a big advantage for those students who live down here,” Carlson said.

Completion of a public management certificate program sponsored by Suffolk and the Massachusetts Municipal Association will count towards four of the MPA program courses.