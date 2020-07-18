Inspector Stresses Outdoor Fire Safety This Summer

CENTERVILLE – As the summer season continues, Inspector Martin MacNeely with the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department has reminded residents to stay safe and mindful around outdoor fires.

He said that with people staying home more this season than previous years, safety measures are all the more important.

For grilling, MacNeely stressed that the grill is used at least 10 feet from homes or any other buildings.

“A simple grill-fire is relatively a benign event, but when it’s up against a building and spreads to the building, obviously it becomes much bigger of a deal,” said MacNeely.

Where outdoor fire pits are allowed, MacNeely said they must be even further away from buildings at 25 feet.

He also said keep to it small, “campfire sized instead of bonfire sized.”

He also stressed having a water supply nearby, such as buckets of water or a garden hose, in case the flame needs to be extinguished or starts to spread out of control.

A lack of rainfall in the region has led to drier conditions than usual for Cape Cod, which means people need to be more aware and careful with fires in general, according to MacNeely.

“It doesn’t take a lot, but a couple minor fire-safety plans as part of the fun makes a big difference in keeping things under control,” said MacNeely.

MacNeely also said that it is important to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries regularly and replace the alarm if they’re over 10 years old.

He also reminded the community that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, and alongside grills and cooking campfires, their use is a common source of damaging fires.

The inspector also cautioned residents to use appliance-grade extension cords for portable air conditioning units, as they draw a lot of power and could spark electrical fires in the home.