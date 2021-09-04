Labor Day Travelers Have Cape Cod High on Their List

HYANNIS – A report in advance of the Labor Day holiday from a vacation rental aggregator has found that Cape Cod is one of the most searched places in the country for a getaway this weekend.

HomeToGo listed the Cape fourth on their list of most search destinations for Labor Day. The site noted the area’s beaches, history, lighthouse, and “laid-back living” as major draws.

The Smoky Mountains of North Carolina was the top search destination in HomeToGo’s study. The site found that American travelers are, generally, staying closer to home for the holiday.

For more information, visit HomeToGo’s website by clicking here.