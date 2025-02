WELLFLEET – An investigation is ongoing after a 6,000-pound basking shark washed up on the shores of Wellfleet Harbor. Scientists say the 26-foot female may have gotten trapped by tides, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Researchers with the New England Coastal Wildlife say there were no signs of trauma or fishing gear entanglement, and no signs of sickness.

Officials remind residents that sharks can be present in Cape Cod waters even in colder months.