IRS Issues Reminder: Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18

HYANNIS – The Internal Revenue Service is reminding residents that Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18.

Taxpayers can request an automatic six-month extension if they need more time to file their information with the federal government.

State extensions until October for personal taxes are available as well. April 18 is also the deadline to apply for an extension.

Officials note that these are not extensions of time to pay, as anything owed should still be paid by the original deadline to ensure additional penalties are not applied.

