Jay Cashman Donates to Help Support Bradford Access Project

PROVINCETOWN – The Cape Cod Pilgrim Memorial Association has announced that Jay Cashman, founder and chairman of Jay Cashman, Inc., and the Cashman Family Foundation, has donated $150,000 to help support the Bradford Access Project.

Work at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum began last month.

The initiative involves the construction of an inclined elevator that will help make specific areas more accessible for all, while facilitating tourism for the downtown business community.

“My family has deep ties to the Pilgrim Monument, dating back to its construction,” said Cashman.

“We are proud to support this community, the values it represents and help PMPM take this much needed step for their future.”

The Cashman family’s ties to the Pilgrim Monument date back to its beginning, as Cashman’s great uncle laid the cornerstone when construction began in 1907.

In addition, Jay Cashman, Inc. is also donating time and consultancy services to the Bradford Access Project.

By extending the Monument’s “front door” to Bradford Street, the project will enable an increased flow of foot traffic between the locations.

It is expected to not only enhance accessibility but also bring added support to Provincetown’s businesses and lasting economic benefits to the community.

The Bradford Access Project’s inclined elevator is being constructed primarily with local area companies, including Jay Cashman, Inc.

“With the team of local partners involved in the construction, whom the project will directly benefit, this initiative is all about community,” said K. David Weidner, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum.

“We have the deepest gratitude to Mr. Cashman for his very generous donation of money, time and services. The Bradford Access Project will benefit this community for many years to come.”

The Cape Cod Pilgrim Memorial Association, which oversees PMPM, is paying for the Bradford Access Project.

Construction will require no public funds and the inclined elevator will operate on land already owned by the association.

In addition to funding from The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, the project is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and MassDevelopment.

The Bradford Access Project is expected to be completed in early 2021.

For more information and updates about the project, click here.