You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress

State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress

August 7, 2022

Jesse Brown

HYANNIS – Candidate for U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 9th District Jesse Brown has been endorsed by the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said that the agency believes Brown is the best choice to represent their members and profession.

Brown is running for the Republican nomination against acute care nurse Dan Sullivan.

Incumbent Democrat Congressman Bill Keating is running unopposed in the primary.

The primary election will be held on September 6.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 