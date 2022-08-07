State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress

HYANNIS – Candidate for U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 9th District Jesse Brown has been endorsed by the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said that the agency believes Brown is the best choice to represent their members and profession.

Brown is running for the Republican nomination against acute care nurse Dan Sullivan.

Incumbent Democrat Congressman Bill Keating is running unopposed in the primary.

The primary election will be held on September 6.