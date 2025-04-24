JFK Hyannis Museum Awards Scholarships to Cape Students

HYANNIS – The recipients of this year’s scholarships from the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum have been announced. Their winning essays will be presented on may 22 at the Museum, with both students receiving $2,500 for school expenses.

The following is the statement from the JFK Hyannis Museum:

The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum announced two scholarships to Cape Cod residents graduating from high school this year. Both will receive $2,500 to offset the expense of their advanced studies. Lily Gladkowski, a Hyannis resident and student at Cape Cod Regional Technical School and Niev Witnauer of Wellfleet, a student at Nauset High School were selected by the museum scholarship committee from over two dozen submissions.

Every year, The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum invites high school seniors who are residents of Barnstable (Cape Cod), Nantucket or Dukes (Martha’s Vineyard) counties to take part in an essay competition and relate the personal meaning of one of President Kennedy’s quotes to the student’s own civic engagement experiences. This year’s quote was “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”

“The selection committee had two essays that immediately rose to the top,” said Anne-Marie Litchfield, chair of the review committee. “Not only were the essays succinct yet meaningful, but these two students have impressive academic resumes,” she said. “They have plans for their futures that are exciting and inspiring.”

“Scholarship funds were generated by small donations by thousands of visitors to the museum in 2024,” said Wendy Northcross, executive director. “It is very gratifying that our museum guests from around the globe help fund scholarships for local students in honor of President Kennedy,” she said.

The essays will be read by Ms. Gladkowski and Ms. Witnauer on May 22nd at a 5:30 PM reception open to the public at the Museum. Thereafter, the essays will be posted on the museum’s website –www.jfkhyannismuseum.org.

The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum preserves and promotes the legacy of President Kennedy, his family, and their deep connection to Cape Cod. The museum, found at 397 Main Street, is open year-round.