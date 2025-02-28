You are here: Home / NewsCenter / JFK Library Staffers Back On The Job

JFK Library Staffers Back On The Job

February 28, 2025

BOSTON – The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston says it’s relieved that five staff members who were let go last week have been reinstated.

The Library closed abruptly on February 18th citing federal layoffs, but reopened the next day.

In a statement, the JFK Library Foundation said the staffers who returned are critical to revenue-generating operations, which can now resume as normal.

Meanwhile, the Foundation is also mourning the loss of Clint Hill, a member of President Kennedy’s Secret Service detail who protected the President and First Lady on the date of JFK’s assassination. He was 93 years old. Hill spoke about the experience at a forum at the Library in 2011.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

