You are here: Home / NewsCenter / JFK Museum to host fraud prevention workshop on Thursday

JFK Museum to host fraud prevention workshop on Thursday

February 10, 2026

John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum.

HYANNIS – The JFK Hyannis Museum is hosting a free educational program to help vulnerable residents protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other financial scams. 

“Preventing Financial Scams & Fraud” will be conducted in partnership with Cape & Coast Bank this Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:30 am within the Scudder Family Center for Civic Engagement, located on the museum’s second floor. 

The session will be led by Information Security Officer Paul Forni and Branch Manager Brendan Pike, offering insights on how to safeguard their personal and financial information online and offline. 

“Fraud schemes continue to evolve, and community members of all ages are looking for reliable ways to stay informed,” said Wendy Northcross, Director of the JFK Museum. “We’re pleased to partner with Cape & Coast Bank to offer this timely and practical session.” 

Attendees will also receive complimentary bank giveaways. 

Registration is required to attend the event and can be done by clicking here. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 