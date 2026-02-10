JFK Museum to host fraud prevention workshop on Thursday

HYANNIS – The JFK Hyannis Museum is hosting a free educational program to help vulnerable residents protect themselves from fraud, identity theft, and other financial scams.

“Preventing Financial Scams & Fraud” will be conducted in partnership with Cape & Coast Bank this Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:30 am within the Scudder Family Center for Civic Engagement, located on the museum’s second floor.

The session will be led by Information Security Officer Paul Forni and Branch Manager Brendan Pike, offering insights on how to safeguard their personal and financial information online and offline.

“Fraud schemes continue to evolve, and community members of all ages are looking for reliable ways to stay informed,” said Wendy Northcross, Director of the JFK Museum. “We’re pleased to partner with Cape & Coast Bank to offer this timely and practical session.”

Attendees will also receive complimentary bank giveaways.

Registration is required to attend the event and can be done by clicking here.