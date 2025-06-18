JFK Museum to host Juneteenth celebration including a historical presentation and reenactment

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting the public to attend a Juneteenth celebration and flag-raising ceremony on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from noon to 1:30 pm at the outdoor courtyard of the JFK Hyannis Museum.

The event is organized in partnership with Amplify POC, the Cape Cod NAACP, and People of Action and will include a historical presentation regarding the Emancipation Proclamation and a reenactment of its enforcement in Texas at the end of the American Civil War.

The ceremony will also feature remarks from local community leaders honoring the contributions of black civil war heroes with ties to the region, and the flag bearers, all of whom are regional veterans.

Afterward, guests will be invited inside for a presentation by Cape Artist Robin Joyce Miller titled “A Sankofa Journey: the African in America – Part One”.

In the event of rain, the whole event will take place inside the museum.